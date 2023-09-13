Russia's Defense Ministry said on Wednesday it had detected and destroyed three Ukrainian uncrewed boats in the Black Sea, the RIA news agency reported.
Russia destroys three Ukrainian uncrewed boats in the Black sea
By REUTERS09/13/2023 06:02 PM
By REUTERS09/13/2023 04:45 PM
By REUTERS09/13/2023 04:02 PM
By Tal Shalev/Walla09/13/2023 03:59 PM
By REUTERS09/13/2023 11:54 AM
By REUTERS09/13/2023 11:32 AM
By REUTERS09/13/2023 11:08 AM
By REUTERS09/13/2023 08:37 AM
By REUTERS09/13/2023 08:20 AM
By REUTERS09/13/2023 05:14 AM