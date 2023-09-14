Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UK, Germany, France, and US says Iran must clarify issues over nuclear material

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 14, 2023 10:23

Britain, Germany, France, and the United States told the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Thursday that further action would be needed on Iran if the country did not fulfill legal obligations and clarify issues over nuclear material.

"Iran needs to provide, without further delay, technically credible information on the current location(s) of nuclear material and contaminated equipment in relation to Turquzabad and Varamin," the four countries said in a statement to the IAEA board on Sept. 13.

Four arrested in east Jerusalem overnight - police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/14/2023 08:05 AM
Taiwan reports 40 Chinese military aircraft in its air defense zone
By REUTERS
09/14/2023 04:38 AM
Credible reports of at least 13 mass graves in Darfur’s El Geneina - UN
By REUTERS
09/14/2023 12:22 AM
Alleged airstrikes reported near Syrian city of Homs - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2023 11:37 PM
Number of deaths in Libyan city of Derna could reach 20,000
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 10:57 PM
Two Ukrainian drones downed over Russia's Bryansk region, no casualties
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 10:34 PM
White House calls impeachment inquiry baseless
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 09:12 PM
California ban on gun marketing to kids blocked by appeals court
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 08:47 PM
Russia destroys three Ukrainian uncrewed boats in the Black sea
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 07:41 PM
Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders to meet in October
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 06:02 PM
Eli Cohen appoints envoys for innovation and fighting antisemitism
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2023 05:16 PM
Ukrainian Danube ports' export potential hit by Russian attacks
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 04:45 PM
Egypt recovers 87 dead bodies from storm-hit Libya
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 04:02 PM
Netanyahu pushes economic fight on Arab sector crime organizations
By Tal Shalev/Walla
09/13/2023 03:59 PM
Israeli citizens to start guarding businesses against protection rackets
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2023 02:41 PM