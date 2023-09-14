Russia's defense ministry said on Thursday its forces had destroyed another uncrewed Ukrainian boat that had tried to attack a Russian warship in the Black Sea, the state news agency RIA reported.
Russia destroys another uncrewed Ukrainian boat in Black Sea
