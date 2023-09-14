IDF to implement closure on West Bank over Rosh Hashanah

The IDF will implement a closure on the West Bank and Gaza Strip during the Rosh Hashanah holiday, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The closure will begin on Friday morning immediately after midnight and will end on Sunday night at 11:59 p.m. Humanitarian and medical cases will be allowed through checkpoints during the closure with the approval of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.

Closures on the West Bank and Gaza Strip are implemented during most Jewish holidays.