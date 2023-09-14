Iran is ready to implement a Qatar-mediated deal with the United States, its foreign minister said on Thursday, under which Washington and Tehran each would free five prisoners and $6 billion in Iranian assets held in South Korea would be released.
Iran ready to implement Qatar-mediated prisoner swap deal with US - official
By REUTERS09/14/2023 06:29 PM
