Histadrut Chairman says they will act if government ignores High Court

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 15, 2023 04:35

Updated: SEPTEMBER 15, 2023 04:38

Arnon Bar-David, chairman of the Histadrut labor federation has said in an exclusive interview with Yediot Aharonot that if the government ignores the High Court of Justice "the Histadrut will act without a doubt".

The full interview will be released in the Saturday version of the paper.

"I will not allow the country to be destroyed. I will not allow the Declaration of Independence to be harmed. I will not allow the Zionist enterprise to be harmed, and as soon as we make a decision that they are trying to harm the Zionist enterprise and the State of Israel - I will act." 

Saudi Arabia invites Yemen's Houthi delegation to Riyadh for talks
By REUTERS
09/15/2023 12:29 AM
Several Israelis arrested on their way to Uman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2023 12:13 AM
Woman seriously injured in shooting near Umm el-Fahm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/14/2023 10:46 PM
Soldier tried for 'inappropriate' conduct after reporting rape
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/14/2023 09:23 PM
Iran ready to implement Qatar-mediated prisoner swap deal - official
By REUTERS
09/14/2023 07:01 PM
IDF to seal off West Bank over Rosh Hashanah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/14/2023 06:47 PM
Russia destroys another uncrewed Ukrainian boat in Black Sea
By REUTERS
09/14/2023 06:29 PM
Iran seizes two Panama-flagged tankers carrying 1.5 million liters of fu
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/14/2023 06:16 PM
Convicted sex offender Eliezer Berland refused entry to Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/14/2023 04:22 PM
Kyiv regains eastern village of Andriivka - deputy defense minister
By REUTERS
09/14/2023 04:14 PM
Musk to meet Israel's Netanyahu in Silicon Valley - Washington Post
By REUTERS
09/14/2023 02:52 PM
Ukraine destroys Russian air defense system near Crimea's Yevpatoriya -
By REUTERS
09/14/2023 11:02 AM
UK, Germany, France, and US says Iran must clarify issues over nuclear m
By REUTERS
09/14/2023 10:23 AM
Four arrested in east Jerusalem overnight - police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/14/2023 08:05 AM
Taiwan reports 40 Chinese military aircraft in its air defense zone
By REUTERS
09/14/2023 04:38 AM