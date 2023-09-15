Histadrut Chairman says they will act if government ignores High Court

Arnon Bar-David, chairman of the Histadrut labor federation has said in an exclusive interview with Yediot Aharonot that if the government ignores the High Court of Justice "the Histadrut will act without a doubt".
The full interview will be released in the Saturday version of the paper.
"I will not allow the country to be destroyed. I will not allow the Declaration of Independence to be harmed. I will not allow the Zionist enterprise to be harmed, and as soon as we make a decision that they are trying to harm the Zionist enterprise and the State of Israel - I will act."
ברייקינג: בריאיון בלעדי, הראשון שהעניק מאז ליל גלנט ב-26 במרץ, אומר לי יו"ר ההסתדרות כי אי ציות לבג"ץ או קידום כל חקיקה חד צדדי בתחום המשפטי ("מהלך מטורף") הוא שבירת כלים "מוחלטת" וההסתדרות תפעל בלי ספק. "אני לא אתן להרוס את המדינה. אני לא אתן לפגוע במגילת העצמאות. אני לא אתן…— נדב איל Nadav Eyal (@Nadav_Eyal) September 14, 2023