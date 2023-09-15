Histadrut Chairman says they will act if government ignores High Court

Arnon Bar-David, chairman of the Histadrut labor federation has said in an exclusive interview with Yediot Aharonot that if the government ignores the High Court of Justice "the Histadrut will act without a doubt".

The full interview will be released in the Saturday version of the paper.

"I will not allow the country to be destroyed. I will not allow the Declaration of Independence to be harmed. I will not allow the Zionist enterprise to be harmed, and as soon as we make a decision that they are trying to harm the Zionist enterprise and the State of Israel - I will act."