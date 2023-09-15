Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US official Jake Sullivan confirms Biden-Netanyahu meeting in New York

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 15, 2023 21:28

US President Joe Biden will next week meet various world leaders including the presidents of five central Asian countries, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said.

Biden will discuss a range of issues including climate change, the war in Ukraine and security, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Friday ahead of next week's world leaders meeting at the United Nations.

Macron: French envoy to Niger 'literally' held hostage by junta
By REUTERS
09/15/2023 09:47 PM
US: Russia, N.Korea talks continue on providing arms against Ukraine
By REUTERS
09/15/2023 09:18 PM
Poland will impose its own ban on Ukrainian grain, says PM
By REUTERS
09/15/2023 08:04 PM
US envoy to Russia visits WSJ reporter Gershkovich in prison
By REUTERS
09/15/2023 06:16 PM
Ukraine sea drone damages small Russian missile ship off Crimea
By REUTERS
09/15/2023 05:14 PM
Russia's destroys two Ukrainian naval drones in Black Sea
By REUTERS
09/15/2023 03:04 PM
UK declares Russia's Wagner Group as terrorist organization
By REUTERS
09/15/2023 03:00 PM
5-year-old severely injured after being hit by a car in Tiberias
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2023 02:24 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky to visit US Congress next week - Punchbowl News
By REUTERS
09/15/2023 02:08 PM
Russia says it has approved US request to visit jailed reporter Gershkov
By REUTERS
09/15/2023 02:06 PM
Finance Minister Smotrich speaks with Ukrainian counterpart
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2023 01:58 PM
Russia has 'neutralized' hundreds of foreign intelligence agents - Patru
By REUTERS
09/15/2023 10:52 AM
Russia jails man for 12.5 years for smuggling military gear for US - Ifa
By REUTERS
09/15/2023 10:04 AM
Histadrut Chairman says they will act if government ignores High Court
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2023 04:35 AM
Saudi Arabia invites Yemen's Houthi delegation to Riyadh for talks
By REUTERS
09/15/2023 12:29 AM