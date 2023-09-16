Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Man arrested climbing into Royal Mews by Buckingham Palace

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 16, 2023 14:06

 A man was arrested in the earlier hours of Saturday morning after being spotted climbing into the Royal Mews adjacent to Buckingham Palace in London, police said.

Officers were alerted to reports at 1.25 a.m. (0025 GMT) of the man climbing the wall to get into the Royal Mews which backs on to the Palace garden.

Police said a 25-year-old man was detained outside the stables in the Royal Mews, which is responsible for all road travel arrangements for King Charles and members of the Royal Family, and is home to the Gold State Coach.

The man was arrested under the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act for trespassing and has been taken into custody, police said.

The IDF operation in village near Nablus disturbed by rioters
By YNET
09/16/2023 01:32 PM
Russia's Shoigu shows North Korea's Kim hypersonic 'Kinzhal' missiles
By REUTERS
09/16/2023 07:07 AM
Russia says it downs two Ukrainian drones over Kaluga and Tver region
By REUTERS
09/16/2023 07:06 AM
Mexican kingpin Ovidio Guzman extradited to US
By REUTERS
09/16/2023 03:25 AM
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires drops to 97, missing is now at 31
By REUTERS
09/16/2023 02:11 AM
Main suspects handed 20 years to life sentence for 2016 Brussels bombings
By REUTERS
09/15/2023 11:35 PM
Macron: French envoy to Niger 'literally' held hostage by junta
By REUTERS
09/15/2023 09:47 PM
US official Jake Sullivan confirms Biden-Netanyahu meeting in New York
By REUTERS
09/15/2023 09:28 PM
US: Russia, N.Korea talks continue on providing arms against Ukraine
By REUTERS
09/15/2023 09:18 PM
Poland will impose its own ban on Ukrainian grain, says PM
By REUTERS
09/15/2023 08:04 PM
US envoy to Russia visits WSJ reporter Gershkovich in prison
By REUTERS
09/15/2023 06:16 PM
Ukraine sea drone damages small Russian missile ship off Crimea
By REUTERS
09/15/2023 05:14 PM
Russia's destroys two Ukrainian naval drones in Black Sea
By REUTERS
09/15/2023 03:04 PM
UK declares Russia's Wagner Group as terrorist organization
By REUTERS
09/15/2023 03:00 PM
5-year-old severely injured after being hit by a car in Tiberias
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2023 02:24 PM