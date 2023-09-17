Jerusalem Post
Russia says it hit armored vehicle repair plant in Ukraine's Kharkiv

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 17, 2023 14:37

Russia has carried out a missile strike on a plant in the northeast Ukrainian city of Kharkiv where armored vehicles for Ukraine's military are repaired, the Russian defense ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry did not say when the strike had taken place or provide any other details.

Regional governor Oleh Synehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said on Sunday that Russia had hit the building of a "civilian enterprise" in Kharkiv with four S300 missiles. The Kharkiv regional administration did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, had a population of more than 1.4 million before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Parts of the city lie less than 20 miles (32 km) from the Russian border.

Its northern suburbs were scarred by fighting earlier in the conflict.

