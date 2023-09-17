Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine farm worker killed when tractor hit mine

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 17, 2023 16:01

One farm worker died and another was injured on Sunday in Ukraine's southern Kherson region after their tractor hit a mine while plowing a field, Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Liberated after a long Russian occupation, the Kherson region is heavily mined and farmers risk their lives trying to work in fields that have not yet been cleared of mines.

"I'm once again appealing to the residents of the region. Do not start any work until the fields have been inspected by sappers. Take care of your safety," Prokudin said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal earlier this year said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine had created the world's largest minefield with an area of 250,000 square kilometers (96,525 square miles).

Russia says it hit armored vehicle repair plant in Ukraine's Kharkiv
By REUTERS
09/17/2023 02:37 PM
North Korea's Kim heads home from Russia's Far East
By REUTERS
09/17/2023 10:48 AM
Death toll from floods reaches 11,300 in Libya's coastal city of Derna
By REUTERS
09/17/2023 10:09 AM
Armenia PM: peace pact with Azerbaijan possible by year-end
By REUTERS
09/17/2023 09:35 AM
China invades Taiwan airspace with some 20 military aircraft
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2023 07:32 AM
N. Korea's Kim to visit several Russian food enterprises
By REUTERS
09/17/2023 04:20 AM
Russia repels Ukraine drone attack on Moscow's Istra district
By REUTERS
09/17/2023 02:17 AM
North Korea's Kim discusses stronger ties with Russian defense minister
By REUTERS
09/17/2023 12:25 AM
Two Hadera residents arrested for setting fires to cars in Or Akiva
By SHLOMI GABAI/WALLA!
09/16/2023 11:15 PM
Two Israeli children injured in car crash while riding electric scooters
By REUTERS
09/16/2023 07:23 PM
Italian military jet crashes during exercise, killing 5-year-old girl
By REUTERS
09/16/2023 07:21 PM
Terrorists target IDF post in West Bank shooting, none injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2023 05:33 PM
Nazareth mayoral candidate withdraws from race after shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2023 05:25 PM
Fire breaks out at Israel's ancient Tel Gezer archaeological site
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2023 03:37 PM
US NHC says post-tropical Cyclone Lee expected to make landfall Saturday
By REUTERS
09/16/2023 03:29 PM