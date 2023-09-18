Russia is holding naval drills in the northwest aimed at protecting the Arctic Ocean shipping route, involving around 10,000 personnel, the Russian defense ministry said on Monday, according to the state news agency RIA.
Russia holds naval drills on protecting Arctic shipping route
