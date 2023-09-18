Jerusalem Post
Russia holds naval drills on protecting Arctic shipping route

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 18, 2023 13:42

Russia is holding naval drills in the northwest aimed at protecting the Arctic Ocean shipping route, involving around 10,000 personnel, the Russian defense ministry said on Monday, according to the state news agency RIA.

Tesla, Saudi Arabia in early talks for EV factory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2023 02:01 PM
Ukraine plans to sue Poland, Hungary and Slovakia over food import ban
By REUTERS
09/18/2023 11:18 AM
Power cuts at Kuwait's Mina al-Ahmadi, Abdullah refineries
By REUTERS
09/18/2023 11:02 AM
Hamas launches rocket from Gaza toward Mediterranean Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2023 10:34 AM
Gazprom to send 41.5 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday
By REUTERS
09/18/2023 10:03 AM
Ukraine says it downed 18 drones, 17 missiles in overnight attack
By REUTERS
09/18/2023 08:54 AM
Israel foils attempted stabbing near West Bank crossing - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2023 08:16 AM
China's foreign minister to visit Russia Sept 18-21
By REUTERS
09/18/2023 03:17 AM
Erez crossing opening for Gazan workers to Israel postponed by a day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2023 12:21 AM
Four members of Greek rescue team killed in road accident in Libya
By REUTERS
09/17/2023 11:08 PM
Firefighters rescue paratrooper stuck in a tree
By ELI ASHKENAZI/WALLA!
09/17/2023 10:36 PM
Russia defense ministry says forces downed Ukrainian drones
By REUTERS
09/17/2023 10:02 PM
US sees some 'limited' signs of opening on military talks with China
By REUTERS
09/17/2023 08:09 PM
Ukraine general says Klishchiivka village near Bakhmut recaptured
By REUTERS
09/17/2023 07:56 PM