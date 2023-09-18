Mossad, Shin Bet to accept ultra-Orthodox national service volunteers

The Mossad and Shin Bet intelligence organizations are preparing to welcome ultra-Orthodox individuals into their ranks for Sherut Leumi (national service), according to KAN. This initiative is designed for 200 yeshiva students aged 21 and older, offering them specialized training for a two-year service commitment. Funding for the program will be provided by the Intelligence Ministry and the National Service Authority.

This move comes in the midst of mounting opposition to the conscription law within the coalition government, primarily from non-Orthodox coalition factions like Likud, Otzma Yehudit, and Religious Zionist Party. Concerns are growing about the potential to destabilize the government, with some Knesset members highlighting the contentious nature of the law.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is advocating for the establishment of recruitment targets and the implementation of the Prestige of Service Law, aimed at providing benefits to those serving over 24 months and increasing financial compensation for service members. However, despite these efforts, opposition to the conscription law is expected to persist.