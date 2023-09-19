Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iraq PM meets US Secretary of State, gets invite to visit Washington - state media

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 19, 2023 09:42

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York on Monday and received an invitation from U.S. President Joe Biden to visit Washington, Iraqi state media reported.

UAE joins Saudi Arabia in condemning 'storming' of Temple Mount
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/19/2023 10:01 AM
Ukraine destroys 27 Iranian drones, one ballistic missile from Russia
By REUTERS
09/19/2023 09:29 AM
Mossad to investigate Iran-linked weapons smuggling along Jordan border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/19/2023 08:45 AM
Mortar shells discovered during Jerusalem road work, main street blocked
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/19/2023 08:10 AM
Netanyahu leaves California for New York ahead of UN General Assembly
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/19/2023 05:48 AM
Eli terrorists' homes mapped in West Bank, Erez crossing remains closed
By AMIR BOHBOT/WALLA!
09/19/2023 03:04 AM
Virginia, other US states back Montana in TikTok ban
By REUTERS
09/19/2023 01:36 AM
South Korea says Iran's frozen funds transferred to a third country
By REUTERS
09/19/2023 01:15 AM
Ukraine's second city Kharkiv attacked by Russian missiles
By REUTERS
09/18/2023 11:43 PM
UK, Germany, US call on Iran to reverse its bar on nuclear inspectors
By REUTERS
09/18/2023 10:11 PM
Mossad, Shin Bet to accept ultra-Orthodox national service volunteers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2023 10:06 PM
Top US House Republican McCarthy to meet Zelensky this week
By REUTERS
09/18/2023 09:21 PM
Biden speaks with Morocco's king, offers support after earthquake
By REUTERS
09/18/2023 06:47 PM
US imposes sanctions on Iran's intelligence ministry, Ahmadinejad
By REUTERS
09/18/2023 06:29 PM
3-year-old girl dies after being left in car
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2023 06:13 PM