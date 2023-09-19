Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York on Monday and received an invitation from U.S. President Joe Biden to visit Washington, Iraqi state media reported.
Iraq PM meets US Secretary of State, gets invite to visit Washington - state media
By REUTERS09/19/2023 09:29 AM
By AMIR BOHBOT/WALLA!09/19/2023 03:04 AM
By REUTERS09/19/2023 01:36 AM
By REUTERS09/19/2023 01:15 AM
By REUTERS09/18/2023 11:43 PM
By REUTERS09/18/2023 10:11 PM
By REUTERS09/18/2023 09:21 PM
By REUTERS09/18/2023 06:47 PM
By REUTERS09/18/2023 06:29 PM