Karabakh separatist official: two civilians dead, 11 wounded

The separatist human rights ombudsman in the ethnic Armenian-controlled Azerbaijani enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh said on Tuesday that two civilians had been killed and 11 people injured in attacks by Azerbaijan's military.

Eight of the wounded civilians were children, Gegham Stepanyan said.

Azerbaijani forces are trying to seize Karabakh population centers, the Interfax news agency cited Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as saying on Tuesday.

Pashinyan said he was in touch with the Karabakh separatist leaders and expected Russian peacekeepers to act in order to stabilize the situation.