Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US issues Iran-related sanctions over drones - Treasury statement

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 19, 2023 17:37

The Biden administration issued fresh Iran-related sanctions on Tuesday, targeting multiple people and entities in Iran, Russia, China and Turkey in connection with Tehran's drone and military aircraft development, according to a US Treasury Department statement.

Women of the Wall files for contempt of court against security guards
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/19/2023 05:42 PM
Nagorno-Karabakh separatist military says intensity of firing has reduced
By REUTERS
09/19/2023 05:16 PM
Police officers only will have to salute National Security Minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/19/2023 05:14 PM
Karabakh separatist official: two civilians dead, 11 wounded
By REUTERS
09/19/2023 03:55 PM
G7 countries recognize Russia settling in Ukraine war for longer term
By REUTERS
09/19/2023 03:49 PM
Israeli psychiatric hospital in Jerusalem hit with cyberattack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/19/2023 12:47 PM
Israeli arrested on suspicion of smuggling date rape drugs - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/19/2023 10:13 AM
UAE joins Saudi Arabia in condemning 'storming' of Temple Mount
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/19/2023 10:01 AM
Iraq PM meets US Secretary of State, gets invite to visit Washington - s
By REUTERS
09/19/2023 09:42 AM
Ukraine destroys 27 Iranian drones, one ballistic missile from Russia
By REUTERS
09/19/2023 09:29 AM
Mossad to investigate Iran-linked weapons smuggling along Jordan border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/19/2023 08:45 AM
Mortar shells discovered during Jerusalem road work, main street blocked
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/19/2023 08:10 AM
Netanyahu leaves California for New York ahead of UN General Assembly
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/19/2023 05:48 AM
Virginia, other US states back Montana in TikTok ban
By REUTERS
09/19/2023 01:36 AM
South Korea says Iran's frozen funds transferred to a third country
By REUTERS
09/19/2023 01:15 AM