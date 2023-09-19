The Biden administration issued fresh Iran-related sanctions on Tuesday, targeting multiple people and entities in Iran, Russia, China and Turkey in connection with Tehran's drone and military aircraft development, according to a US Treasury Department statement.
US issues Iran-related sanctions over drones - Treasury statement
By REUTERS09/19/2023 05:16 PM
