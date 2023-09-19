Jerusalem Post
Twenty five killed in Azerbaijan's offensive in Karabakh

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 19, 2023 20:01

A separatist Armenian human rights official in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Gegham Stepanyan, said on Tuesday that 25 people had been killed in Karabakh as a result of an Azerbaijani military offensive.

According to Stepanyan, two of the victims were civilians. Reuters could not verify his assertion.

Azerbaijan sent troops into Armenian-controlled Karabakh, internationally recognized as pat of its own territory, earlier on Tuesday in an attempt to bring the region to heel by force, raising the threat of a new war with its neighbor Armenia.

