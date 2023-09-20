Iran canceled all flights to Azerbaijan and Armenia until further notice, Iran's official news agency IRNA reported on Wednesday citing the head of the civil aviation organization.
Iran cancels all flights to Azerbaijan and Armenia - IRNA
