Hamas behind attempted explosive smuggling out of Gaza - Shin Bet

Hamas was behind the attempted smuggling of explosives through the Kerem Shalom crossing of the Gaza Strip earlier this month, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) announced Wednesday.

The Shin Bet had conducted an in-depth investigation after security officials at the crossing found the explosives.

The shipment was being sent through a Gaza transportation company that routinely ships goods from Gaza to the Kerem Shalom crossing.

A number of Palestinians were identified as being involved, including two who were sent to Gaza as part of a prisoner release deal.

