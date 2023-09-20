Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Hamas behind attempted explosive smuggling out of Gaza - Shin Bet

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 20, 2023 12:55

Hamas was behind the attempted smuggling of explosives through the Kerem Shalom crossing of the Gaza Strip earlier this month, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) announced Wednesday.

The Shin Bet had conducted an in-depth investigation after security officials at the crossing found the explosives.

The shipment was being sent through a Gaza transportation company that routinely ships goods from Gaza to the Kerem Shalom crossing.

A number of Palestinians were identified as being involved, including two who were sent to Gaza as part of a prisoner release deal.

This is a developing story.

