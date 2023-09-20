Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Azerbaijani leader sends Karabakh Armenians and Armenia message of cooperation and peace

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 20, 2023 20:44

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday offered the ethnic Armenians of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region and also neighboring Armenia the prospects of cooperation, reconciliation and joint development after his forces took control of the enclave.

In a televised address, he said Azerbaijan had regained full sovereignty over its territory and now wished to integrate Karabakh's population and turn the region into "paradise."

He said Azerbaijan had nothing against Karabakh's Armenian people - "they are our citizens" - but only against their "criminal" separatist leadership.

He also said Azerbaijan valued the fact that Armenia, on whose support Nagorno-Karabakh has relied for three decades, had not sought to intervene in Baku's military operation, but had remained "watchful." This improved the prospects for peace talks, he said.

Police sappers handling explosive found in Qalansawe
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/20/2023 07:59 PM
Russian peacekeepers die after being fired on in Karabakh
By REUTERS
09/20/2023 07:31 PM
Azerbaijan says it wants to reintegrate Karabakh Armenians peacefully
By REUTERS
09/20/2023 04:52 PM
National Security Ministry director-general resigns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/20/2023 04:22 PM
Poland protests against Zelensky's statements at the UN
By REUTERS
09/20/2023 04:07 PM
New Israel Prison Service head candidates publicized
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/20/2023 04:05 PM
Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive in France for visit
By REUTERS
09/20/2023 03:11 PM
Police arrest Gazan for trying to board train with 30 cm. knife
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/20/2023 01:14 PM
Hamas behind attempted explosive smuggling out of Gaza - Shin Bet
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/20/2023 12:55 PM
Iran cancels all flights to Azerbaijan and Armenia - IRNA
By REUTERS
09/20/2023 12:41 PM
Kremlin says Russia plans to expand ties with North Korea in all areas
By REUTERS
09/20/2023 12:09 PM
Russia-Iran ties have reached new level - Russian defense minister
By REUTERS
09/20/2023 08:31 AM
Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli forces near Jericho
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/20/2023 06:37 AM
Ukraine launches drone attacks on Belgorod, Oryol regions
By REUTERS
09/20/2023 05:07 AM
Gulf Cooperation Council countries, US urge Iran to cooperate with IAEA
By REUTERS
09/20/2023 05:04 AM