Two people killed in explosion in northern Hungary

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 20, 2023 23:30

Two people, including a police officer, were killed and several others injured in an explosion during a police operation in the northern city of Esztergom, online media reported on Wednesday. Police and spokesmen for the Hungarian prosecution service declined immediate comment.

Hungarian online media reported that the blast went off in a house on the outskirts of the city near the Slovak border as police responded to a threat. Local media said the explosion also killed the perpetrator, who was yet to be identified.

In a Facebook post, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed condolences to a police officer killed on duty without specifically referring to the incident reported in local media.

His ruling Fidesz parliamentary group also said in a statement that a police officer was killed in an explosion in the northern city of Esztergom. Local media said several police officers were also injured and taken to hospital.

