British prosecutors said on Thursday they had authorized charges to be brought against five Bulgarian nationals accused of spying for Russia for almost three years.

The three men and two women are accused of "conspiring to collect information intended to be directly or indirectly useful to an enemy" between Aug. 30, 2020 and Feb. 8, 2023, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The alleged spies were named as Orlin Roussev, 45, Bizer Dzhambazov, 41, Katrin Ivanova, 31, Ivan Stoyanov, 31, and Vanya Gaberova, 29, all Bulgarian nationals who lived in London and Norfolk.

They are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Sept. 26.

"The charges follow an investigation by the Metropolitan Police," said Nick Price, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division. "Criminal proceedings against the five individuals are active and they each have the right to a fair trial."

Roussev, Dzhambazov, and Ivanova had already been charged in February with identity document offenses, the CPS said.