Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan sets election for January, likely minus Imran Khan

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 21, 2023 21:01

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday announced a general election for January, almost three months later than scheduled, removing political uncertainty over the timing to help salvage a falling economy.

Elections in the politically and economically troubled South Asian nation were due to be held in November but were delayed due to fresh demarcation of constituencies under a new census.

The election commission has already questioned the impartiality of the caretaker government led by Kakar, who comes from a pro-military party, saying it appears to be aligned with the opponents of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

As it stands, former premier Khan, the main opposition leader, cannot fight this election after he was barred from public office for five years after a corruption investigation.

Stabbing terror attack in French Hill, Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2023 09:16 PM
4 arrested on suspicion of stealing IDF tank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2023 07:32 PM
IDF tanks hit Syrian army buildings built to violate disagreement deal
By MICHAEL STARR
09/21/2023 05:47 PM
Kyiv says it hit Crimea air base, Russian-installed official denies it
By REUTERS
09/21/2023 04:50 PM
UK prosecutors authorize five people charged with spying for Russia
By REUTERS
09/21/2023 03:51 PM
High Court petition filed against 'racist' town acceptance committee law
By MICHAEL STARR
09/21/2023 03:34 PM
Two killed in alleged Israeli drone attack in Damascus - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2023 02:24 PM
Israeli girl caught on camera assaulting another minor - police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2023 01:14 PM
Azerbaijan's Aliyev apologizes to Putin for death of Russian servicemen
By REUTERS
09/21/2023 12:52 PM
Gaza resident arrested after entering TLV bus station with knives
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2023 10:11 AM
Explosion at hospital near Indonesia capital, bomb squad on location
By REUTERS
09/21/2023 07:27 AM
Russia says NATO drills are 'aggressive', risky - RIA
By REUTERS
09/21/2023 07:24 AM
Russia says evacuates, shelters 5,000 Karabakh residents
By REUTERS
09/21/2023 06:39 AM
Blasts heard in Kyiv, other parts of Ukraine
By REUTERS
09/21/2023 06:11 AM
Raisi: Israel normalization ‘a stab in the back of the Palestinians’
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2023 04:43 AM