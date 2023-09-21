Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Bus carrying high school band rolls over in New York, kills at least one

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 21, 2023 23:48

A bus carrying members of a high school marching band on a trip to a music camp rolled over and crashed on a highway in New York state on Thursday, killing at least one person and injuring dozens of others, authorities and news outlets reported.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul released a statement confirming a single fatality, which NBC's New York affiliate station, citing an unnamed source familiar with the situation, said was an adult.

CNN, citing emergency officials, reported one person died and 49 students were injured, three of them severely. The network reported 45 of the students suffered minor bumps and bruises and were seen walking around the scene after the crash.

Zelensky says he had constructive dialog with US lawmakers
By REUTERS
09/21/2023 11:43 PM
Pakistan sets election for January, likely minus Imran Khan
By REUTERS
09/21/2023 09:01 PM
4 arrested on suspicion of stealing IDF tank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2023 07:32 PM
IDF tanks hit Syrian army buildings built to violate disagreement deal
By MICHAEL STARR
09/21/2023 05:47 PM
Kyiv says it hit Crimea air base, Russian-installed official denies it
By REUTERS
09/21/2023 04:50 PM
UK prosecutors authorize five people charged with spying for Russia
By REUTERS
09/21/2023 03:51 PM
High Court petition filed against 'racist' town acceptance committee law
By MICHAEL STARR
09/21/2023 03:34 PM
Two killed in alleged Israeli drone attack in Damascus - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2023 02:24 PM
Israeli girl caught on camera assaulting another minor - police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2023 01:14 PM
Azerbaijan's Aliyev apologizes to Putin for death of Russian servicemen
By REUTERS
09/21/2023 12:52 PM
Gaza resident arrested after entering TLV bus station with knives
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2023 10:11 AM
Explosion at hospital near Indonesia capital, bomb squad on location
By REUTERS
09/21/2023 07:27 AM
Russia says NATO drills are 'aggressive', risky - RIA
By REUTERS
09/21/2023 07:24 AM
Russia says evacuates, shelters 5,000 Karabakh residents
By REUTERS
09/21/2023 06:39 AM
Blasts heard in Kyiv, other parts of Ukraine
By REUTERS
09/21/2023 06:11 AM