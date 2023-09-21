Bus carrying high school band rolls over in New York, kills at least one

A bus carrying members of a high school marching band on a trip to a music camp rolled over and crashed on a highway in New York state on Thursday, killing at least one person and injuring dozens of others, authorities and news outlets reported.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul released a statement confirming a single fatality, which NBC's New York affiliate station, citing an unnamed source familiar with the situation, said was an adult.

CNN, citing emergency officials, reported one person died and 49 students were injured, three of them severely. The network reported 45 of the students suffered minor bumps and bruises and were seen walking around the scene after the crash.