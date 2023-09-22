Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russia plans huge defense spending hike in 2024 - Bloomberg

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 22, 2023 15:40

Russia plans a huge hike in defense spending next year, swelling to 6% of gross domestic product (GDP), up from 3.9% in 2023 and 2.7% in 2021, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Reuters could not immediately verfiy the report.

Moscow doubled its target for defense spending in 2023 to more than $100 billion, Reuters reported exclusively in August, as the costs of the war in Ukraine spiral and place growing strain on Moscow's finances.

Rising war costs are supporting Russia's modest economic recovery this year with higher industrial production, but have already pushed budget finances to a deficit of around $24 billion - a figure compounded by falling export revenues.

The government was due to discuss draft budget proposals on Friday.

Azerbaijan envisages amnesty for Karabakh fighters
By REUTERS
09/22/2023 09:03 AM
Ukraine's Zelensky to visit Canada, address parliament
By REUTERS
09/22/2023 03:34 AM
Russian attack on Ukrainian town west of Donetsk injures 13
By REUTERS
09/22/2023 01:37 AM
Biden establishes White House office focused on gun violence protection
By REUTERS
09/22/2023 12:54 AM
Biden says Russia alone stands in the way of peace in Ukraine
By REUTERS
09/22/2023 12:42 AM
Bus carrying high school band rolls over in New York, kills at least two
By REUTERS
09/21/2023 11:48 PM
Zelensky says he had constructive dialog with US lawmakers
By REUTERS
09/21/2023 11:43 PM
Pakistan sets election for January, likely minus Imran Khan
By REUTERS
09/21/2023 09:01 PM
4 arrested on suspicion of stealing IDF tank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2023 07:32 PM
IDF tanks hit Syrian army buildings built to violate disagreement deal
By MICHAEL STARR
09/21/2023 05:47 PM
Kyiv says it hit Crimea air base, Russian-installed official denies it
By REUTERS
09/21/2023 04:50 PM
UK prosecutors authorize five people charged with spying for Russia
By REUTERS
09/21/2023 03:51 PM
High Court petition filed against 'racist' town acceptance committee law
By MICHAEL STARR
09/21/2023 03:34 PM
Two killed in alleged Israeli drone attack in Damascus - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2023 02:24 PM
Israeli girl caught on camera assaulting another minor - police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2023 01:14 PM