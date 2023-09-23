Jerusalem Post
Blinken suggests Iran not a responsible actor on nuclear program

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 23, 2023 02:49

Iran's decision to bar some U.N. nuclear inspectors suggests it is not interested in being a responsible actor on its atomic program, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday. The comments suggested Washington is skeptical of Tehran's desire to engage seriously on restricting its nuclear program.

"We tried to work indirectly with Iran as well as with European partners and even Russia and China to see if we can get a return to compliance with the Iran nuclear deal ... But Iran couldn't or wouldn't do that," Blinken told reporters.

"Just this past week we saw them remove IAEA inspectors who are critical to doing the work at the IAEA to - as best you can - ensure that Iran is consistent with whatever obligations it has," he said. "That is not evidence of an Iran that is interested in actually being a responsible actor."

