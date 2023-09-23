Jerusalem Post
Armenians: Terms of Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire implemented

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 23, 2023 18:49

Updated: SEPTEMBER 23, 2023 18:54

Ethnic Armenian authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh said on Saturday the terms of a Sept. 20 ceasefire with Azerbaijan were being implemented, including the evacuation of the wounded and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the breakaway region's capital.

Work is underway to restore electricity supplies by Sept. 24, they said in a statement which also referred to "political consultations" about the future of the region, which Azerbaijan retook in a 24-hour lightning offensive on Tuesday.

Armenians refer to Karabakh as Artsakh.

