Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Netanyahu lands in Israel after US trip, ahead of Yom Kippur

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 24, 2023 14:07

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu landed at Ben-Gurion Airport on Sunday afternoon following his trip to the United States, in which he spoke at the UN General Assembly and spoke to US President Joe Biden in New York.

Iran says it defuses 30 bombs in Tehran - Tasnim
By REUTERS
09/24/2023 01:36 PM
Russian-installed head of Donetsk imposes 5-hour curfew
By REUTERS
09/24/2023 12:46 PM
Israel arrests Palestinian university terror cell in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/24/2023 12:38 PM
West Bank resident arrested after stealing 170 kg. of Israeli almonds
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/24/2023 09:02 AM
Israeli forces destroy war room, explosives in West Bank refugee camp
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/24/2023 08:09 AM
Netanyahu heads back to Israel after UNGA address
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/24/2023 04:49 AM
North Korea's Kim tells Xi in letter he hopes to promote cooperation
By REUTERS
09/24/2023 12:20 AM
Russia's Lavrov says Armenia, Azerbaijan have settled Karabakh dispute
By REUTERS
09/23/2023 07:45 PM
Armenians: Terms of Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire implemented
By REUTERS
09/23/2023 06:49 PM
Ten people dead after truck bomb explosion in central Somalia
By REUTERS
09/23/2023 04:15 PM
Ex-Wagner commander arrested in Norway for attempting return to Russia
By REUTERS
09/23/2023 01:21 PM
Landslide causes large chunk of Swedish motorway to collapse
By REUTERS
09/23/2023 12:53 PM
Iraqi PM will visit Russia in the next few weeks - statement
By REUTERS
09/23/2023 12:09 PM
Three arrested after 18-year-old killed in Huwara
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2023 11:38 AM
Blinken suggests Iran not a responsible actor on nuclear program
By REUTERS
09/23/2023 02:49 AM