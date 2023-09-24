Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu landed at Ben-Gurion Airport on Sunday afternoon following his trip to the United States, in which he spoke at the UN General Assembly and spoke to US President Joe Biden in New York.
Netanyahu lands in Israel after US trip, ahead of Yom Kippur
