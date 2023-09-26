Jerusalem Post
IDF to close off road in Israel's South, activate security systems

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 26, 2023 14:39

A section of Israel's Route 40 from Nahal Nekarot to Tzihor Junction will be closed to traffic at various points on Tuesday from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. 

All of the closures are predicted to be approximately 90 minutes in length and take place at some point during the aforementioned windows. 

These closures, according to the IDF, are taking place so that Israeli security forces can activate a security system. 

