US announces additional humanitarian aid for Nagorno-Karabakh

By REUTERS
Updated: SEPTEMBER 26, 2023 23:50

The United States urged continued humanitarian access to Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday as officials announced additional humanitarian assistance to address health care and other emergency needs.

The White House statement came as the death toll from an explosion and fire at a fuel depot in the breakaway enclave rose to 68, with a further 105 people missing and nearly 300 injured.

"We are saddened by the news that at least 68 people have been killed and hundreds injured in an explosion at a fuel depot in Nagorno-Karabakh and express deep sympathy to the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh and to all of those suffering," White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said.

"We urge continued humanitarian access to Nagorno-Karabakh for all those in need."

