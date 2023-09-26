Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Judge finds Trump liable for fraud in New York civil case

By REUTERS
Updated: SEPTEMBER 26, 2023 23:51

Donald Trump and his family business were found liable for fraud on Tuesday in state Attorney General Letitia James' civil lawsuit accusing the former US president of illegally inflating his assets and net worth.

The decision was issued by Justice Arthur Engoron of the New York state court in Manhattan.

James sued Trump in Sept. 2022, accusing him and the Trump Organization of lying for a decade about asset values and his net worth to get better terms on bank loans and insurance.

She has said Trump inflated his net worth by as much as $2.23 billion, and by one measure as much as $3.6 billion, on annual financial statements given to banks and insurers.

The attorney general has said assets whose values were inflated included Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, his penthouse apartment in Manhattan's Trump Tower, and various office buildings and golf courses.

Blinken interviewed in federal probe into Biden classified documents
By REUTERS
09/27/2023 12:14 AM
US announces additional humanitarian aid for Nagorno-Karabakh
By REUTERS
09/26/2023 11:10 PM
US Democratic Senators Baldwin, Tester call for Menendez's resignation
By REUTERS
09/26/2023 04:47 PM
IDF to close off road in Israel's South, activate security systems
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2023 02:39 PM
Russia's Vladimir Putin discusses Nagorno-Karabakh with Iran
By REUTERS
09/26/2023 02:36 PM
IDF says reported shooting in Jordan Valley was false alarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2023 01:33 PM
Saudi Arabia 'working to establish a Palestinian state' - ambassador
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2023 01:26 PM
Netanyahu may visit Turkey next month, Erdogan announces
By REUTERS
09/26/2023 01:08 PM
Israelis, Palestinians arrested after clashes with settlers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2023 12:19 PM
Beijing warns Philippines to not make provocations in South China Sea
By REUTERS
09/26/2023 10:27 AM
Nagorno-Karabakh fuel depot blast kills at least 20, 290 injured
By REUTERS
09/26/2023 08:52 AM
Kerem Shalom Gaza border crossing to reopen despite violent clashes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2023 08:34 AM
Lebanon arrests individual who fired on US embassy last week
By REUTERS
09/25/2023 10:50 PM
More than 200 injured after blast at petrol station in Karabakh
By REUTERS
09/25/2023 10:48 PM
Netanyahu lands in Israel after US trip, ahead of Yom Kippur
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/24/2023 02:07 PM