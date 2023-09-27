Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russia's Putin to hold talks with South Sudan leader

By REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with South Sudan's President Salva Kiir on Sept. 28 when the African leader is scheduled to visit Russia, TASS cited the Kremlin as saying.

Two fires in forest near Gaza Strip, firefighters on scene
By MAARIV ONLINE
09/27/2023 04:08 PM
Prosecution demands 29 years in prison for Acre lynch attempt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2023 03:48 PM
Space capsule carrying US, Russian astronauts undocks from ISS
By REUTERS
09/27/2023 11:04 AM
4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes volcanic fields near Italy's Naples
By REUTERS
09/27/2023 09:34 AM
Israel arrests 13 terror suspects in overnight West Bank raid
By MICHAEL STARR
09/27/2023 09:00 AM
Colin Kaepernick asks for spot on Jets' practice squad
By REUTERS
09/27/2023 08:13 AM
China says aim of drills near Taiwan is to combat 'arrogance'
By REUTERS
09/27/2023 05:34 AM
Blinken interviewed in federal probe into Biden classified documents
By REUTERS
09/27/2023 12:14 AM
Judge finds Trump liable for fraud in New York civil case
By REUTERS
09/26/2023 11:46 PM
US announces additional humanitarian aid for Nagorno-Karabakh
By REUTERS
09/26/2023 11:10 PM
US Democratic Senators Baldwin, Tester call for Menendez's resignation
By REUTERS
09/26/2023 04:47 PM
IDF to close off road in Israel's South, activate security systems
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2023 02:39 PM
Russia's Vladimir Putin discusses Nagorno-Karabakh with Iran
By REUTERS
09/26/2023 02:36 PM
IDF says reported shooting in Jordan Valley was false alarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2023 01:33 PM
Saudi Arabia 'working to establish a Palestinian state' - ambassador
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2023 01:26 PM