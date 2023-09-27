Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with South Sudan's President Salva Kiir on Sept. 28 when the African leader is scheduled to visit Russia, TASS cited the Kremlin as saying.
Russia's Putin to hold talks with South Sudan leader
