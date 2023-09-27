Prosecution demands 29 years in prison for Acre lynch attempt

The Prosecution's Office demanded a sentence of between 24 and 29 years in prison for Kosai Abbas for an attempted lynching in Acre during Operation Guardian of the Walls, during a plea hearing at the Haifa District Court, according to Israeli media.

Abbas was convicted of trying to lynch someone on May 12, 2021, during the mixed city violent clashes that erupted throughout Israel during the 2021 round of fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The victim of the attempted lynching was seriously wounded and asked the court to give Abbas a severe sentence to serve as a deterrent.