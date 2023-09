National Unity Party Chairman Benny Gantz acknowledged the violence used against worshipers over Yom Kippur in a Wednesday statement at a memorial ceremony honoring the late Col. Navia Marai.

"In the name of the desire to supposedly protect the public space, violence was used against worshipers on the holy day, prayer was interrupted and the law was taken into their own hands," Gantz said. "For both sides, there is something to be reckoned with, and so for all of us as a society."