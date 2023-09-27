Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US targets Iran drone procurement network, accuses it of aiding Russia

By REUTERS
Updated: SEPTEMBER 27, 2023 17:37

 The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on a network it said was helping procure sensitive parts for Iran's drone program, and accused Tehran of supplying Russia with drones to support Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The network has facilitated shipments and financial transactions in support of the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' (IRGC) procurement of a critical component used in Iran's Shahed-136 drones, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The move is the latest in a series of recent sanctions on Iran. Wednesday's action targets entities and individuals in Iran, China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the department said.

"Iranian-made UAVs continue to be a key tool for Russia in its attacks in Ukraine, including those that terrorize Ukrainian citizens and attack its critical infrastructure," Treasury official Brian Nelson said in a statement.

 

Bus with children aboard overturned near Beit Shemesh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2023 05:23 PM
Gantz admits: 'Violence used against worshipers' on Yom Kippur
By MAARIV ONLINE
09/27/2023 05:04 PM
Man disrobes in Ben Gurion airport and attacks passengers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2023 04:28 PM
Security forces arrest terror suspect in Tulkarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2023 04:16 PM
Shai Aharonovitz appointed as new head of Israel's Tax Authority
By ZVIKA KLEIN
09/27/2023 04:14 PM
Two fires in forest near Gaza Strip, firefighters on scene
By MAARIV ONLINE
09/27/2023 04:08 PM
Prosecution demands 29 years in prison for Acre lynch attempt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2023 03:48 PM
Russia's Putin to hold talks with South Sudan leader
By REUTERS
09/27/2023 03:15 PM
Space capsule carrying US, Russian astronauts undocks from ISS
By REUTERS
09/27/2023 11:04 AM
Israel arrests 13 terror suspects in overnight West Bank raid
By MICHAEL STARR
09/27/2023 09:00 AM
Colin Kaepernick asks for spot on Jets' practice squad
By REUTERS
09/27/2023 08:13 AM
China says aim of drills near Taiwan is to combat 'arrogance'
By REUTERS
09/27/2023 05:34 AM
Blinken interviewed in federal probe into Biden classified documents
By REUTERS
09/27/2023 12:14 AM
Judge finds Trump liable for fraud in New York civil case
By REUTERS
09/26/2023 11:46 PM
US announces additional humanitarian aid for Nagorno-Karabakh
By REUTERS
09/26/2023 11:10 PM