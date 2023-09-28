Four arrested after trespassing at prime minister's residence

Israel Police and Border Police forces arrested four protesters in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem on Thursday morning, according to a police statement.

The demonstrators refused to adhere to the police's instructions specifying the distance at which they could stand in relation to the home.

In response, a police officer declared the gathering illegal and instructed the demonstrators to leave.

Some protesters attempted to breach security barriers, even entering private residential areas without permission. These actions were deemed trespassing, resulting in law enforcement taking action.

Israel Police arrested four protesters for charges including disorderly conduct and trespassing. They were taken in for further questioning.

This is a developing story.