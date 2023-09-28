Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Four arrested after trespassing at prime minister's residence

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel Police and Border Police forces arrested four protesters in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem on Thursday morning, according to a police statement.

The demonstrators refused to adhere to the police's instructions specifying the distance at which they could stand in relation to the home.

In response, a police officer declared the gathering illegal and instructed the demonstrators to leave. 

Some protesters attempted to breach security barriers, even entering private residential areas without permission. These actions were deemed trespassing, resulting in law enforcement taking action. 

Israel Police arrested four protesters for charges including disorderly conduct and trespassing. They were taken in for further questioning. 

This is a developing story.

Nagorno-Karabakh Republic will cease to exist from Jan 1 2024
By REUTERS
09/28/2023 09:46 AM
Two arrested after Hadera shooting - police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2023 09:38 AM
More than half of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh have left
By REUTERS
09/28/2023 08:28 AM
Haredi draft law outline to be presented to relevant parties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2023 12:06 AM
IDF arrests two Palestinians attempting to infiltrate from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2023 11:32 PM
One injured in Kafr Kassem shooting - police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2023 10:27 PM
Ben-Gvir met with protests during visit to family of murder victims
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2023 09:51 PM
Gas grenade was thrown at an apartment in Pardess Hanna, no injuries
By WALLA!
09/27/2023 09:38 PM
US targets Iran drone procurement network, accuses it of aiding Russia
By REUTERS
09/27/2023 05:14 PM
Gantz admits: 'Violence used against worshipers' on Yom Kippur
By MAARIV ONLINE
09/27/2023 05:04 PM
Security forces arrest terror suspect in Tulkarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2023 04:16 PM
Shai Aharonovitz appointed as new head of Israel's Tax Authority
By ZVIKA KLEIN
09/27/2023 04:14 PM
Two fires in forest near Gaza Strip, firefighters on scene
By MAARIV ONLINE
09/27/2023 04:08 PM
Prosecution demands 29 years in prison for Acre lynch attempt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2023 03:48 PM
Russia's Putin to hold talks with South Sudan leader
By REUTERS
09/27/2023 03:15 PM