Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

15 people arrested in overnight West Bank raid - IDF

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

In a series of coordinated overnight operations, the IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police apprehended 15 wanted people across the West Bank, including the Jordan Valley, according to an IDF statement.

The bulk of the arrests took place in Hebron and surrounding towns such as Ouja , Idna, Bil'in, Salem, Kobar, and Hizma. Forces were met with resistance in Kalkilya, where they were met with stones. The forces responded by deploying riot control measures. In the town of El-Bireh, disturbances escalated to violent confrontations, prompting security forces to employ riot dispersal tactics once again.

In another incident in the Abu Shkheidim village, after the arrest of a suspect, Molotov cocktails were thrown at the troops. The security forces retaliated with riot control methods to maintain order. Tensions also flared in the Balata refugee camp where an arrest was made. Armed individuals took shots at the operating forces, leading to the deployment of a Me'oz drone that targeted identified shooters. 

Beyond the arrest of two individuals in Halhul, the forces discovered and seized an M-16 rifle, multiple magazines, bullets, weapon components, and military gear. The forces were met with stones and bricks thrown at the military vehicles, causing damage. Meanwhile, in the Tubas village, security forces came under direct gunfire.

An isolated incident also occurred near the Psagot settlement in the Binyamin region. Assailants hurled Molotov cocktails at a military position. In response, a unit from the 636 Battalion identified and fired at the perpetrators, wounding two. No injuries among the Israeli forces were reported.

Nagorno-Karabakh Republic will cease to exist from Jan 1 2024
By REUTERS
09/28/2023 09:46 AM
Two arrested after Hadera shooting - police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2023 09:38 AM
Four arrested after trespassing at prime minister's residence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2023 09:18 AM
More than half of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh have left
By REUTERS
09/28/2023 08:28 AM
Haredi draft law outline to be presented to relevant parties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2023 12:06 AM
IDF arrests two Palestinians attempting to infiltrate from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2023 11:32 PM
One injured in Kafr Kassem shooting - police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2023 10:27 PM
Ben-Gvir met with protests during visit to family of murder victims
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2023 09:51 PM
Gas grenade was thrown at an apartment in Pardess Hanna, no injuries
By WALLA!
09/27/2023 09:38 PM
US targets Iran drone procurement network, accuses it of aiding Russia
By REUTERS
09/27/2023 05:14 PM
Gantz admits: 'Violence used against worshipers' on Yom Kippur
By MAARIV ONLINE
09/27/2023 05:04 PM
Security forces arrest terror suspect in Tulkarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2023 04:16 PM
Shai Aharonovitz appointed as new head of Israel's Tax Authority
By ZVIKA KLEIN
09/27/2023 04:14 PM
Two fires in forest near Gaza Strip, firefighters on scene
By MAARIV ONLINE
09/27/2023 04:08 PM
Prosecution demands 29 years in prison for Acre lynch attempt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2023 03:48 PM