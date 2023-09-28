Jerusalem Post
Nine arrested in connection with Haifa murder

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Police arrested nine suspects in connection with the murder of Atef Abu Kalib in Haifa on Wednesday morning. 

The murder of Abu Kalib is believed to be linked to the killing of five family members in Basmat Tabun a few hours later.

The nine suspects were between the ages of 19 and 41 who are residents of Haifa, Umm el-Fahm, Muawiya, and Jaljulya at a house in Umm el-Fahm.

They were arrested for questioning and their detention was extended an extra eight days, until October 5, according to a police spokesperson.

Tel Aviv Municipality cancel "Rosh Yehudi" events public spaces Sukkot
By ORI SALA/WALLA!
09/28/2023 07:13 PM
Rotterdam shootings lead to multiple deaths - Dutch police
By REUTERS
09/28/2023 06:57 PM
Boy detained in Old City for pulling knife on Simcha Rothman's security
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2023 06:21 PM
Woman killed in car accident near Bethlehem
By SHLOMI HELLER/WALLA!
09/28/2023 04:26 PM
Jerusalem election committee rules against public transportation project
By YANON SHALOM YITACH/WALLA!
09/28/2023 04:01 PM
Putin says votes in Russian-held parts of Ukraine move to Russian 'entry
By REUTERS
09/28/2023 03:17 PM
Ukrainian forces are 'gradually gaining ground,' NATO chief says
By REUTERS
09/28/2023 01:42 PM
15 people arrested in overnight West Bank raid - IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2023 12:48 PM
Nagorno-Karabakh Republic will cease to exist from Jan 1, 2024
By REUTERS
09/28/2023 09:46 AM
Two arrested after Hadera shooting - police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2023 09:38 AM
Four arrested after trespassing at prime minister's residence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2023 09:18 AM
More than half of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh have left
By REUTERS
09/28/2023 08:28 AM
Haredi draft law outline to be presented to relevant parties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2023 12:06 AM
IDF arrests two Palestinians attempting to infiltrate from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2023 11:32 PM
One injured in Kafr Kassem shooting - police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2023 10:27 PM