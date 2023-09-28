Nine arrested in connection with Haifa murder

Police arrested nine suspects in connection with the murder of Atef Abu Kalib in Haifa on Wednesday morning.

The murder of Abu Kalib is believed to be linked to the killing of five family members in Basmat Tabun a few hours later.

The nine suspects were between the ages of 19 and 41 who are residents of Haifa, Umm el-Fahm, Muawiya, and Jaljulya at a house in Umm el-Fahm.

They were arrested for questioning and their detention was extended an extra eight days, until October 5, according to a police spokesperson.