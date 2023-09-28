The Religious Services Ministry published a statement on Thursday about a new initiative for Simchat Torah distributing 250,000 sweets to children with the aim of "bringing the children of Israel closer to tradition".

The distribution of the sweets in honor of the holiday will be carried out through religious councils throughout the country, and the cost, as the director general of the ministry said, is NIS 650,000.

The cost will come out of the six million shekels given to the ministry as part of the High Holy Days allocation.