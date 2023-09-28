Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden have agreed that the possibility of a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians must be kept open for any future Israel-Saudi deal, according to Israeli media reports.According to the report, Biden did not give Netanyahu a list of demands for concessions for the Palestinians as part of an agreement with Saudi Arabia but emphasized that he expects steps that will keep the door open to a future Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement. A senior Israeli official said Netanyahu agreed to the principle in general and now the challenge will be how to translate this into practical steps.This is a breaking story