Republican presidential hopeful DeSantis says he would sign 15-week US abortion ban

By REUTERS

 US Republican presidential contender Ron DeSantis would sign a federal ban on abortion after 15 weeks of gestation, a spokesperson confirmed on Thursday, underlining how the Florida governor has stiffened his rhetoric on the procedure in recent weeks.

DeSantis initially made the remarks during the second Republican primary debate on Wednesday night in California. He was responding to South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, who asked him if he would sign such a ban as president.

"Yes, I will," DeSantis responded at the time.

The exchange was difficult to make out due to significant amounts of crosstalk among the debate participants and moderators.

However, The Daily Signal, a news outlet run by The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, picked up on the remark and confirmed the nature of the exchange with the DeSantis campaign. A campaign spokesperson later confirmed the exchange to Reuters.

Religious Services Ministry distribute 100,000s of shekels worth sweets
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2023 09:58 PM
Ombudsman to shelve investigation into Ben-Gvir
By WALLA!
09/28/2023 08:36 PM
Nine arrested in connection with Haifa murder
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2023 08:08 PM
Tel Aviv Municipality cancel "Rosh Yehudi" events public spaces Sukkot
By ORI SALA/WALLA!
09/28/2023 07:13 PM
Boy detained in Old City for pulling knife on Simcha Rothman's security
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2023 06:21 PM
Woman killed in car accident near Bethlehem
By SHLOMI HELLER/WALLA!
09/28/2023 04:26 PM
Jerusalem election committee rules against public transportation project
By YANON SHALOM YITACH/WALLA!
09/28/2023 04:01 PM
Putin says votes in Russian-held parts of Ukraine move to Russian 'entry
By REUTERS
09/28/2023 03:17 PM
Ukrainian forces are 'gradually gaining ground,' NATO chief says
By REUTERS
09/28/2023 01:42 PM
15 people arrested in overnight West Bank raid - IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2023 12:48 PM
Nagorno-Karabakh Republic will cease to exist from Jan 1, 2024
By REUTERS
09/28/2023 09:46 AM
Two arrested after Hadera shooting - police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2023 09:38 AM
Four arrested after trespassing at prime minister's residence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2023 09:18 AM
More than half of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh have left
By REUTERS
09/28/2023 08:28 AM
Haredi draft law outline to be presented to relevant parties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2023 12:06 AM