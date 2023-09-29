Jerusalem Post
Top US House foreign affairs Democrat seeks "pause" on military aid to Egypt

By REUTERS

The ranking Democrat on the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee said on Friday he had asked the US State Department to "pause" a portion of US military financing to Egypt that is conditioned on human rights criteria.

"Congress needs more clarity from @StateDept on how concerns about treatment of political prisoners, journalists, as well as the rule of law are being tackled in our bilateral relationship," Representative Gregory Meeks said in a statement released on X, formerly known as Twitter.

