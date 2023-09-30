Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Investigators to seek out cause after Galilee building burns

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Five firefighting crews were dispatched to put out a fire that broke out at the Lev Hagalil building in the northern Israeli city of Tiberias on Saturday morning, according to an Israel Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

Upon arriving at the building, the firefighters proceeded to put out the fire while conducting searches for individuals who may have become trapped in one of the building's apartments or businesses.

During the course of the fire, a significant amount of waste in an adjacent building burned up.

According to the spokesperson, an arson investigator will examine the circumstances of the fire.

Israeli mother and daughter arrested in Jaffa stabbing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2023 12:24 PM
Italy's coast guard rescues 177 people aboard burning ferry
By REUTERS
09/30/2023 11:19 AM
Arab Israelis with gunshot, stab wounds hospitalized, background unclear
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2023 10:29 AM
Idaho can enforce abortion ban in medical emergencies, court rules
By REUTERS
09/30/2023 12:09 AM
Top US House Democrat seeks "pause" on military aid to Egypt
By REUTERS
09/29/2023 07:31 PM
Western group to ask UN body to investigate Sudan atrocities
By REUTERS
09/29/2023 07:20 PM
Nine Israelis injured as minibus overturns in Negev
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2023 06:25 PM
Fire on Gaza border not caused by incendiary balloons
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2023 06:11 PM
Switzerland tightens sanctions over Iranian drone deliveries to Russia
By REUTERS
09/29/2023 05:01 PM
Israel's tourism minister returns from historic trip to Saudi Arabia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2023 04:32 PM
Seven countries order ammunition under EU scheme to aid Ukraine
By REUTERS
09/29/2023 03:08 PM
Four wounded in Arab town shooting in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2023 02:45 PM
Three Palestinians arrested after attempting to infiltrate from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2023 11:58 AM
Putin met top Wagner commander Troshev - Kremlin
By REUTERS
09/29/2023 08:20 AM
Over 84,700 people cross into Armenia from Karabakh - RIA
By REUTERS
09/29/2023 07:25 AM