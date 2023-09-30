Investigators to seek out cause after Galilee building burns

Five firefighting crews were dispatched to put out a fire that broke out at the Lev Hagalil building in the northern Israeli city of Tiberias on Saturday morning, according to an Israel Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

Upon arriving at the building, the firefighters proceeded to put out the fire while conducting searches for individuals who may have become trapped in one of the building's apartments or businesses.

During the course of the fire, a significant amount of waste in an adjacent building burned up.

According to the spokesperson, an arson investigator will examine the circumstances of the fire.