Police responded to a report from Magen David Adom about a person who was injured in a severe violent incident in the Pisgat Ze'ev neighborhood in northern Jerusalem on Saturday afternoon, according to the police spokesperson.

MDA evacuated a seriously injured man from the scene, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The background of the incident is believed to be criminal, with two men, a minor and an adult resident of Pisgat Ze'ev, already in police custody.