Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Five dead, five hurt in Illinois collision that leaked toxic substance

By REUTERS

A semi-truck carrying thousands of gallons of a toxic substance crashed in southern Illinois, and the multi-vehicle accident killed five people and left five seriously injured, officials said on Saturday.

The truck was carrying about 7,500 gallons of anhydrous ammonia when it crashed late Friday near the city of Teutopolis in Effingham County, located about 105 miles northeast of St. Louis. Early estimates indicated that 4,000 gallons were spilled, leading to about 500 people being evacuated from the area, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency said.

The fatalities included two children younger than 12, and three of those killed were from the same family, the Effingham County Coroner's office added. Five people were airlifted to local hospitals with injuries.

The accident led to an evacuation within a mile's radius of the crash due to the plume from ammonia leak, state police said.

The US National Transportation Safety Board said it will review the incident, which occurred about a half-mile east of Teutopolis on US Highway 40.

Azerbaijan says serviceman killed by sniper, Armenia denies incident
By REUTERS
09/30/2023 09:59 PM
Youths arrested for throwing stones at a church in Migdal Ha'emek
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2023 08:19 PM
Water must be boiled before drinking in central Israel kibbutz
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2023 08:06 PM
Jerusalem Police arrest two brothers for Pisgat Ze'ev murder
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2023 07:37 PM
Investigators to seek out cause after Galilee building burns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2023 03:45 PM
Israeli mother and daughter arrested in Jaffa stabbing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2023 12:24 PM
Italy's coast guard rescues 177 people aboard burning ferry
By REUTERS
09/30/2023 11:19 AM
Arab Israelis with gunshot, stab wounds hospitalized, background unclear
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2023 10:29 AM
Idaho can enforce abortion ban in medical emergencies, court rules
By REUTERS
09/30/2023 12:09 AM
Top US House Democrat seeks "pause" on military aid to Egypt
By REUTERS
09/29/2023 07:31 PM
Western group to ask UN body to investigate Sudan atrocities
By REUTERS
09/29/2023 07:20 PM
Nine Israelis injured as minibus overturns in Negev
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2023 06:25 PM
Fire on Gaza border not caused by incendiary balloons
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2023 06:11 PM
Switzerland tightens sanctions over Iranian drone deliveries to Russia
By REUTERS
09/29/2023 05:01 PM
Israel's tourism minister returns from historic trip to Saudi Arabia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2023 04:32 PM