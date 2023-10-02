Jerusalem Post
Russian shelling of Ukraine's Kherson kills one, injures six - governor

By REUTERS

Russian shelling of Ukraine's southern region of Kherson overnight killed at least one person and injured six, including two children, the regional governor said on Monday.

On the Telegram messaging app the governor, Oleksandr Prokudin, said Russian forces had launched 71 attacks in the past 24 hours, "aimed at the residential districts," as well as shops and medical infrastructure, among other establishments.

Twenty of the air and land attacks targeted the city of Kherson, the region's administrative district, the governor added, while authorities promptly doused a fire sparked by shelling early on Monday.

