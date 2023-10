Local Utah news stations reported that a North Dakota state senator and his family were killed in a plane crash near Moab, Utah on Sunday night.

The Grand County Sheriff's office released a statement that a crash occurred shortly after taking off near Canyonlands Airfield, 15 miles north of Moab, Utah.

The state politician, identified as Doug Larsen, was in flight with his wife, Amy, and his two children. They were the only ones onboard.