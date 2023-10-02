Jerusalem Post
BREAKING NEWS

UK police attending fire believed to be caused by a lightning strike

By REUTERS

British police on Monday said they were attending the scene of a fire believed to have been caused by a lightning strike on gas containers near the city of Oxford.

Videos posted on social media had earlier showed a huge fireball lighting up the sky in the area.

"It is believed that lightning struck gas containers at the site during bad weather this evening, causing a large fire," a police statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, said.

"No one is believed to have been hurt, but emergency services remain at the scene."

