Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine downs 29 Russia-launched drones, one cruise missile

By REUTERS
Updated: OCTOBER 3, 2023 09:05

Ukraine destroyed 29 of 31 drones launched by Russia and one cruise missile, its air force said on Tuesday, most of them targeting the regions of Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk. The waves of overnight attacks lasted more than three hours, the southern command of Ukraine's forces had said earlier.

Falling debris in the southeastern city of Dnipro caused a fire at a private firm that was quickly doused, said Serhiy Lysak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Damage to manufacturing facilities at an industrial enterprise in the city of Pavlohrad led to a fire that was also put out, he added on the Telegram messaging app.

Sixteen drones were destroyed over the southern region of Mykolaiv, its governor, Vitaliy Kim, said.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Two Palestinians arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2023 09:19 AM
Turkey arrests 90 over suspected links to Kurdish militants
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 09:02 AM
Putin may hint he will run in Russia's 2024 election next month
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 08:10 AM
UK police attending fire believed to be caused by a lightning strike
By REUTERS
10/02/2023 11:45 PM
North Dakota Senator dies in plane crash with his family
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2023 10:05 PM
Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Netanyahus' hotel in Neveh Ativ
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2023 08:50 PM
Mexican arrested in Tel Aviv following Interpol extradition order
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2023 07:38 PM
Over 2,100 Jews had arrived at Temple Mount for Sukkot prayers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2023 05:31 PM
US Supreme Court rebuffs dispute over videos targeting abortion provider
By REUTERS
10/02/2023 04:47 PM
Five Jews who entered Joseph's Tomb attacked with stones, one injured
By SHLOMI HELLER/WALLA!
10/02/2023 04:05 PM
Zelensky says cooperation with EU vital for victory, Kyiv needs support
By REUTERS
10/02/2023 03:44 PM
Three Palestinians arrested in Temple Mount scuffle with Jews
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2023 12:37 PM
Iraq rejects Turkish strikes in Kurdistan region, seeks resolution
By REUTERS
10/02/2023 12:15 PM
Russian shelling of Ukraine's Kherson kills one, injures six -governor
By REUTERS
10/02/2023 08:33 AM
18-year-old critically wounded in shooting in Ramle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2023 11:49 PM