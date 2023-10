An Eritrean citizen was arrested on Monday night over the suspicion that they were involved in the deadly Saturday brawl in Netanya that saw one person murdered, the Israel Police said on Tuesday morning.

The police said that they were conducting an accelerated investigation into the fight that resulted in the death of a foreign national and multiple injuries.

The 33-year-old Netanya resident joined 12 other people arrested under suspicion of taking part in the violence.