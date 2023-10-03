Karabakh capital is virtually empty after mass exodus

Only a few hundred people remain behind in the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, including the sick, disabled and elderly, an International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) official said on Tuesday, describing the empty streets as "surreal."

"The city is now completely deserted," said ICRC team lead Marco Succi via videolink from the Karabakh capital known as Stepanakert by Armenia and Khankendi by Azerbaijan.

"The hospitals....are not functioning; the medical personnel left; the water board authorities left; the director of the morgue also left. So this scenario the scene is quite surreal."