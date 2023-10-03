Jerusalem Post
BREAKING NEWS

Karabakh capital is virtually empty after mass exodus

By REUTERS

Only a few hundred people remain behind in the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, including the sick, disabled and elderly, an International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) official said on Tuesday, describing the empty streets as "surreal."

"The city is now completely deserted," said ICRC team lead Marco Succi via videolink from the Karabakh capital known as Stepanakert by Armenia and Khankendi by Azerbaijan.

"The hospitals....are not functioning; the medical personnel left; the water board authorities left; the director of the morgue also left. So this scenario the scene is quite surreal."

Man in Haifa seriously wounded in stabbing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2023 12:51 PM
Thai police: reports of shots fired inside Bangkok mall, on way to site
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 12:45 PM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Nepal
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 12:37 PM
Iran's Khamenei: Normalizing ties with Israel 'betting on losing horse'
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 12:17 PM
Niger says 29 soldiers killed in attack near Mali border
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 11:33 AM
Czech Republic and Poland to introduce checks on border with Slovakia
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 11:32 AM
Eritrean citizen arrested over deadly Netanya brawl
By MICHAEL STARR
10/03/2023 10:41 AM
Two Palestinians arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2023 09:19 AM
Turkey arrests 90 over suspected links to Kurdish militants
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 09:02 AM
Ukraine downs 29 Russia-launched drones, one cruise missile
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 09:01 AM
Putin may hint he will run in Russia's 2024 election next month
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 08:10 AM
UK police attending fire believed to be caused by a lightning strike
By REUTERS
10/02/2023 11:45 PM
North Dakota Senator dies in plane crash with his family
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2023 10:05 PM
Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Netanyahus' hotel in Neveh Ativ
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2023 08:50 PM
Mexican arrested in Tel Aviv following Interpol extradition order
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2023 07:38 PM